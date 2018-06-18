North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit China, Xinhua reports

Beijing (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting China Tuesday and Wednesday, Chinese state media announced.

It's Kim's first trip outside the country since his summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

Some had been expecting Kim to visit China to brief President Xi Jinping on his meeting with Trump, the first between a North Korean leader and serving US President.

Kim did not leave his country for the first six years of his rule, but this trip to China, North Korea 's only real ally, will be the young North Korean leader's third in three months. He traveled to Beijing in late March and to the northeastern city of Dalian in May

It is rare for state media from either Beijing or Pyongyang to announce a trip by North Korea's leader ahead of time or as it is happening. Kim's other trips to China this year were revealed after the visits were completed.

