(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump insists that the US will not be a migrant camp, while falsely blaming Democrats for the separation of families at the US-Mexico border.
-- EXCLUSIVE: Despite the Trump administration's predictions that family separations at the border would deter immigrants, it hasn't.
-- New study suggests that diabetes after the age of 50 could be an early sign of pancreatic cancer.
-- Former First Lady Laura Bush pens a harsh criticism about the separation of families on the US border.
-- A sheriff's deputy is accused of threatening a mother with deportation after sexually abusing her 4-year-old daughter.
-- "It's Immoral!" Prominent Republicans criticizes Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy which has resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their families.
-- WHO classifies "gaming disorder" as a mental health condition.
-- Sex and illicit drug use are on the decline among teenagers in the US, while rates of suicidal thoughts and bullying show no signs of subsiding.
-- "The NBA gave me my depression!" Nate Robinson battles inner demons in quest for NBA return.
-- These are photos of more than 1,100 immigrants — including children — who are being held at a detention facility in McAllen, Texas.
-- "Is everything love?" Fans interpret Beyoncé and Jay-Z's joint new album to be about settling old scores, shading frenemies and blasting their haters.