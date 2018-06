(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump insists that the US will not be a migrant camp, while falsely blaming Democrats for the separation of families at the US-Mexico border.

-- EXCLUSIVE: Despite the Trump administration's predictions that family separations at the border would deter immigrants, it hasn't

-- New study suggests that diabetes after the age of 50 could be an early sign of pancreatic cancer.

-- Former First Lady Laura Bush pens a harsh criticism about the separation of families on the US border.

-- A sheriff's deputy is accused of threatening a mother with deportation after sexually abusing her 4-year-old daughter.

-- "It's Immoral!" Prominent Republicans criticizes Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy which has resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their families.

-- WHO classifies " gaming disorder " as a mental health condition.

-- Sex and illicit drug use are on the decline among teenagers in the US, while rates of suicidal thoughts and bullying show no signs of subsiding.

-- "The NBA gave me my depression!" Nate Robinson battles inner demons in quest for NBA return.

-- These are photos of more than 1,100 immigrants — including children — who are being held at a detention facility in McAllen, Texas.