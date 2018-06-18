Did World Cup goal celebration trigger an 'artificial earthquake' in Mexico?

(CNN) A tweet describing an artificial earthquake in Mexico City, after Mexico scored what would be the game-winning goal in the World Cup upset against Germany, went viral Sunday. But neither the US Geological Survey nor Mexico's National Seismological Service reported an earthquake in Mexico City that day.

So what's the deal? Did Mexico party so hard that it caused a man-made earthquake?

The event wasn't big enough to be measured in magnitudes and wouldn't have been perceptible to the general population, according to the Institute for Geological and Atmospherical Investigations, which is not a government agency.

On Sunday, the institute tweeted seismographic readings highlighting the activity at the time when Mexicans celebrated what would be the decisive goal scored by striker Hirving Lozano. It attributed the cause possibly to celebratory "massive jumps" in a post that got more than 27,000 retweets.

At least two of its sensors inside Mexico City detected a seismic movement during the World Cup match, "most likely produced by the massive celebration," according to the institute's blog post.