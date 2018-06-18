Nigerian celebrities look stunning at Ocean's 8 Lagos premiere

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) It was a night of drama and elegance as Nollywood celebrities, fashionistas and influencers gathered in Lagos, Nigeria for the premiere of Ocean's 8 movie on Sunday.

The stars turned out in force at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema to celebrate one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of the year with a Met Gala themed event -- a nod to the film's heist plot where an all-female crew attempt to steal precious jewels at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

Guests were free to dress in their own interpretation of any of the past Met Gala themes such as "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," "China: Through the Looking Glass," and many others from the past two decades the fundraising event has been running.

The stylish, and, at times, outlandish outfits at the Lagos premiere had fans taking to social media to debate which celebrity won in the style stakes.

#AfricaDigest - L'avant-première du film « Ocean's 8 » à Lagos c'est ce soir et les stars nigérianes ont reçu comme dress code de répliquer un thème du MET Gala.

Oh boy, les go n'ont pas blagué. Et toutes ces robes ont été créées par des couturiers nigérians et sud-africains :) pic.twitter.com/OKEncleshv — Paola Audrey. (@PaolaAudrey) June 17, 2018

The colorful and dazzling array of outfits on the red carpet were created entirely by African designers such as South African Gert Johan Coetzee, who designed Zimbabwean TV personality Vimbai Muthinhiri's dress.