Nigerian celebrities look stunning at Ocean's 8 Lagos premiere

By Damilola Odutayo, for CNN

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Tue June 19, 2018

Fashion entrepreneur Bolaji Chizoba Ayinde wearing one of her own Nouva Couture creations with a head piece by Urez Kulture on the red carpet of the Ocean&#39;s 8 premiere in Lagos on Sunday June 17 2018.
Fashion entrepreneur Bolaji Chizoba Ayinde wearing one of her own Nouva Couture creations with a head piece by Urez Kulture on the red carpet of the Ocean's 8 premiere in Lagos on Sunday June 17 2018.
Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro Ajibade wearing the Africana label.
Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro Ajibade wearing the Africana label.
The actress wore a stunning peacock feathered cape designed by costumier Africana.
The actress wore a stunning peacock feathered cape designed by costumier Africana.
Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli wore the Nigerian Elegante by Tiannah label at the premiere.
Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli wore the Nigerian Elegante by Tiannah label at the premiere.
Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw in designer Enthyst Fashion Link and Zubby Definition headpiece.
Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw in designer Enthyst Fashion Link and Zubby Definition headpiece.
Supermodel and TV personality Idia Aisien wearing Nigerian designer Toju Foyeh.
Supermodel and TV personality Idia Aisien wearing Nigerian designer Toju Foyeh.
Entrepreneur Afua Osei of She Leads Africa in a head piece she made herself.
Entrepreneur Afua Osei of She Leads Africa in a head piece she made herself.
Celebrity Toke Makinwa in Nigerian designer Orapeleng Modutle.
Celebrity Toke Makinwa in Nigerian designer Orapeleng Modutle.
Actress Jemima Osunde wearing designer Zhena&#39;s Closet.
Actress Jemima Osunde wearing designer Zhena's Closet.
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)It was a night of drama and elegance as Nollywood celebrities, fashionistas and influencers gathered in Lagos, Nigeria for the premiere of Ocean's 8 movie on Sunday.

The stars turned out in force at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema to celebrate one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of the year with a Met Gala themed event -- a nod to the film's heist plot where an all-female crew attempt to steal precious jewels at New York City's yearly Met Gala.
Blake Lively's Met Gala gown needed party bus transportation
Guests were free to dress in their own interpretation of any of the past Met Gala themes such as "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," "China: Through the Looking Glass," and many others from the past two decades the fundraising event has been running.
The stylish, and, at times, outlandish outfits at the Lagos premiere had fans taking to social media to debate which celebrity won in the style stakes.
    The colorful and dazzling array of outfits on the red carpet were created entirely by African designers such as South African Gert Johan Coetzee, who designed Zimbabwean TV personality Vimbai Muthinhiri's dress.
    Others included thespian costumier Africcana who created a dramatic peacock feather cape for theater star Osas Ighodaro Ajibade.
    Celebrity stylist and designer Jane Michael Ekanem was behind the ethereal outfit worn by fashion entrepreneur Nowe Isibor, who topped her dress off with an elaborate headpiece by Urez Kulture.
    The premiere was organized in collaboration with Film One, a Nigerian film studio and Warner Brothers, who promised a cash reward for the fashion designer who created the most stunning red carpet look. A winner is yet to be announced.
    The organizers said hosting the Ocean's 8 Premiere in Lagos was not just about coming to see a movie, but also "a celebration of women who excel in their fields."