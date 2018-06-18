Nigerian celebrities look stunning at Ocean's 8 Lagos premiere

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) It was a night of drama and elegance as Nollywood celebrities, fashionistas and influencers gathered in Lagos, Nigeria for the premiere of Ocean's 8 movie on Sunday.

The stars turned out in force to celebrate one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of the year with a Met Gala themed event -- a nod to the film's heist plot where an all-female crew attempt to steal precious jewels at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

The stylish, and, at times, outlandish outfits at the Lagos premiere had fans taking to social media to debate which celebrity nailed the Met Gala theme.

#AfricaDigest - L'avant-première du film « Ocean's 8 » à Lagos c'est ce soir et les stars nigérianes ont reçu comme dress code de répliquer un thème du MET Gala.

Oh boy, les go n'ont pas blagué. Et toutes ces robes ont été créées par des couturiers nigérians et sud-africains :) pic.twitter.com/OKEncleshv — Paola Audrey. (@PaolaAudrey) June 17, 2018

The colorful and dazzling array of outfits on the red carpet were created entirely by African designers such as South African Gert Johan Coetzee, who designed Zimbabwean TV personality Vimbai Muthinhiri's dress.

Last night was simply fabulous! I attended the #Oceans8 Premiere in fabulous couture 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/odBsa3fjma — Vimbai Mutinhiri (@Miss_Vimbai) June 18, 2018

Others included thespian costumier Africana who created a dramatic peacock feather cape for theater star Osas Ighodaro Ajibade.

Read More