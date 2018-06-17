(CNN) Twenty-two people, including a teenager, were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a 24-hour art festival in Trenton, New Jersey, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

One suspect, a 33-year-old man, is believed to have been killed by police, prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Another suspect was taken into custody, he said. Police recovered multiple weapons.

"It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appear to have been fired," Onofri said.

The shooting appears to be the result of a "neighborhood beef" that unfolded at the festival, he said. It is not related to terrorism.

Seventeen of the 22 victims transported to area hospitals were treated for gunshot wounds, according to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.

