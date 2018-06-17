John Legend calls out Paul Ryan for Father's Day tweet as immigrant families are being separated

(CNN) Singer John Legend has slammed House Speaker Paul Ryan with an F-bomb on Twitter over a Trump administration immigration policy that has separated at least 2,000 children from their parents.

"We don't want kids to be separated from their parents," he said.

Ryan's press secretary, AshLee Strong, declined to comment to CNN Sunday on Legend's tweet.

The separations of immigrant families have touched a nerve with Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen. The activist celebrity couple, who have two young children, slammed the new immigration policy Thursday and said they were each donating $72,000 to the ACLU as a way to "celebrate" President Trump's 72nd birthday.

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," they wrote. "These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent."

In the letter, Teigen and Legend encouraged others to donate as well. In the next two days more than 20,000 people donated more than $1 million to the ACLU, Teigen tweeted on Saturday.