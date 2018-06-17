(CNN) "Step 3: How do I locate my child(ren)?"

That question, included in a document given to immigrants who are arrested and separated from their children at the US-Mexico border, is at the heart of the Trump administration's new policy toward immigrant families.

Customs and Border Protection provided the document to CNN during a walk-through of a border processing center in McAllen, Texas, near the US-Mexico border.

The handout, titled "Next Steps for Families," explains in both English and Spanish the four steps ahead for detained immigrants with children. The form references a handful of bureaucratic acronyms and provides three main "actions" for helping the parents locate their child or children after they are separated.

The Trump administration has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal border crossings, in which every immigrant arrested for crossing the border is referred for federal prosecution.

Read More