Sheriff: At least 4 dead in Texas border crash

(CNN) A vehicle carrying 14 people flipped Sunday, ejecting 12 immigrants and killing at least four in south Texas, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told CNN affiliate KABB/WOAI.

Border Patrol vehicles were in pursuit of the SUV immediately before the crash, according to a motorist who witnessed the crash and posted video to Facebook shortly after.

The Facebook footage shows at least four bodies on the ground, a charred Chevrolet and several Border Patrol vehicles at the scene.

Yolanda Choates, a US Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman, directed questions to the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office.

CNN has reached out to local authorities and is waiting to learn details of the crash.

