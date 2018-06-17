Longines Prix de Diane: Laurens wins France's fillies' Classic

Story highlights Laurens wins Longines Prix de Diane

FIlly beats Musis Amica with Homerique third

Could target Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October

(CNN) It's one of the jewels of European racing, and Laurens was crowned queen of the Longines Prix de Diane, France's equivalent of fillies' classic the Oaks.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old, ridden by PJ McDonald, nosed out of the pack to edge the fast-finishing Goldphin runner Musis Amica over the 2,100-meter (1m 2½ furlong) race at Chantilly north of Paris.

Laurens, who was second behind surprise winner Billesdon Brook in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, scored a third Group 1 success and handed Burke and McDonald their first Classic victory.

Homerique was third with Aidan O'Brien's pre-Guineas favorite Happily fourth.

"When we bought the filly this was the race we talked about, literally the day we bought her, so to actually come here and win it, it's incredible," owner John Dance was reported as saying in the Racing Post.

