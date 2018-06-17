Geoff Hurst: "Winning a World Cup for your country changes your life"

Story highlights Hurst is the first and only person to score a hat trick during the World Cup final

One remains one of the most controversial goals in history, after it was virtually impossible to tell whether the ball had crossed the line

(CNN) It's been just over 50 years since England's World Cup victory against West Germany in 1966 and still to this day Geoff Hurst remains the first and only footballer to ever score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

The impressive accomplishment not only immortalized him as a national hero, it also got him knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Hurst says it's moments like that -- combined with winning the World Cup for your country on home soil -- "changes your life quite dramatically."

Hurst's second goal -- and England's third during the game -- which was awarded upon the judgement of the Russian linesman has remained one of the most controversial goals in the history of the competition

Talking to CNN Sport, he reflected on his unrivaled achievement that over 96,000 spectators witness and 400 million people tuned into television to watch.

