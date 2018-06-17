Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty in the World Cup match against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with caddie Richard Elliott during the final round of the US Open in Southampton, New York on Sunday, June 17. Koepka defended his crown at the year's second major, becoming the first golfer to repeat as champion since Curtis Strange in 1989.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin holds up the Stanley Cup during the hockey team's victory parade on Tuesday, June 12. It is the first championship in the franchise's 44-year history.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos get in a scuffle after a collision at home plate on Wednesday, June 13 in Los Angeles. The benches cleared after Kemp ran Chirinos over in a play in the third inning. Both players will be suspended for one game over the dust-up.

A soccer fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday, June 14. Russia, the tournament's host nation, defeated Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring his team's first goal against Germany during a World Cup match on Sunday, June 17. In a stunning upset, Mexico defeated defending World Cup champion Germany 1-0.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during a parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12. The Warriors have won back-to-back NBA titles, and this is their third title in four years.

Plerngwaree, left, and Nonggift compete during the muay thai Monday Evening International Thai Boxing Gala in Chiang Mai on Monday, June 11.

Ian Poulter of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the US Open Golf Championship, on Saturday, June 16.

Peru's forward Paolo Guerrero walks with his shirt over his face as two members of Denmark's team celebrate after the football match between Peru and Denmark on Saturday, June 16. Denmark defeated Peru 1-0.

Shaun Torrente of the United States and Team Abu Dhabi practices during the F1H2O UIM Powerboat World Championship Grand Prix of London on Friday, June 15.

Italy's Daniele Garozzo, left, competes against Czech Republic's Alexander Choupenitch at the Fencing European Championships on Saturday, June 16.

A fan from Argentina holds a drawing depicting Argentina's Lionel Messi as Jesus before the World Cup match between Argentina and Iceland on Saturday, June 16.

Inductee Vitali Klitschko is seen during the parade of champions at the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 10, in Canastota, New York. Klitschko is the biggest name among the boxers inducted, finishing his career with a 45-2 record before his final fight in 2012.

Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers makes a play for an out at first in the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 13 in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won the game 3-2.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Haas 30 Years of the VF1 Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 10 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Swimmers take part in the Open Swim Stars event at the Bassin de La Villette in Paris on Sunday, June 17.

Marcos Rojo of Argentina vies with Alfred Finnbogason of Iceland during a World Cup match between Argentina and Iceland on Saturday, June 16. Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

New Zealand's Gayle Broughton, left, and Shiray Kaka perform the haka after defeating Australia and winning the final at the women's tournament in the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens on Sunday, June 10 in Paris.