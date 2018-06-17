Brooks Koepka wins back-to-back US Open titles

Photos: US Open 2018 Brooks Koepka became the seventh man to win back-to-back US Open titles after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 The 28-year-old Floridian beat England's Tommy Fleetwood by one with world No.1 Dustin Johnson two back. Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Despite having at least a share of the lead at the end of each of the first three rounds, world No.1 Dustin Johnson was unable to add a second US Open title to 2016's breakthrough major win. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 England's Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of the USGA's kinder set-up to shoot only the sixth 63 in US Open history 45 years after Johnny Miller posted the first in 1973 at Oakmont. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Phil Mickelson was back a day after sparking the "putt-gate" controversy when he hit his still moving ball back towards the hole. The left-hander, who improved on Saturday's 81 with a closing 69 to end +16, declined to offer any further comment on the incident. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Day three: Birthday boy Phil Mickelson (48) sparked controversy as he ran after a still moving putt and hit it back towards the hole. Mickelson later said he was fed up with going back and forth and "you take your two-shot penalty and move on." He denied he was being disrespectful. Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Mickelson's playing partner Andrew Johnston said he had never seen a situation like that before. "His body acted quicker than his brain," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Dustin Johnson led by four overnight but endured some mid-round demons before fighting back. The world No.1 goes into Sunday's final round in a four-way tie for the lead with Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau. Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 American Daniel Berger shot a four-under 66 in favorable conditions Saturday morning and jumped up the leaderboard when the later starters struggled in stronger winds. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Day two: Then and now. World No.1 Dustin Johnson led by four at halfway as former top-ranked Tiger Woods missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills. Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Johnson was imperious, carding a 67 to surge to four under -- the only player under par after two torrid days on Long Island. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Woods, the champion 10 years ago, was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time winner slipped further back in his first US Open since 2015. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Rory McIlroy improved on his opening 80 with a round of 70 but still missed the cut by two Friday. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Jordan Spieth made a late scramble to make the cut with four straight birdies but he missed a short putt on the last to ensure an early checkout from Long Island. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Phil Mickelson made the weekend and will play in front of his adoring New York crowds on his 48th birthday Saturday as he chases the one major he needs to complete the set. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 England's Ian Poulter inched to within one shot of Johnson but made a triple-bogey on the 17th and added a bogey on 18 to undo all his good work. Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 England's Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday's best score by three strokes. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Day one: A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf's top stars on day one of the US Open. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead. Hide Caption 19 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it "extremely difficult." Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn't hit the right notes. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: US Open 2018 McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major. Hide Caption 25 of 26