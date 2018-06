Brooks Koepka wins back-to-back US Open titles

Story highlights Brooks Koepka wins second straight US Open

First player since 1989 to win back-to-back titles

Beats Tommy Fleetwood by one shot

Fleetwood scores sixth 63 in US Open history

(CNN) Brooks Koepka became the first man to win back-to-back US Open titles for 29 years after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills.

The 28-year-old Floridian triumphed by one shot on a absorbing afternoon to back up his breakthrough major victory at Erin Hills 12 months ago.

US Open Past Winners 2018 - Brooks Koepka (Shinnecock Hills) 2017 - Brooks Koepka (Erin Hills) 2016 - Dustin Johnson (Oakmont) 2015 - Jordan Spieth (Chambers Bay) 2014 - Martin Kaymer (Pinehurst) 2013 - Justin Rose (Merion) 2012 - Webb Simpson (Olympic Club) 2011 - Rory McIlroy (Congressional)

He began the day in a four-way tie for the lead and carded a two-under 68 for one over to edge England's Tommy Fleetwood, who fired only the sixth round of 63 in US Open history.

Koepka, who missed five months of the season with a wrist injury, finished two clear of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and three ahead of Masters champion Patrick Reed.

"It doesn't get old, it feels so good," said Koepka at the presentation ceremony on the 18th green.

Read More