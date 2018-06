Poll: Majority say 'too early to tell' if North Korea summit a success

Washington (CNN) A poll released Sunday found a majority said it was "too early to tell" if the US-North Korea summit was a success for either side.

The Washington Post-ABC poll showed 55% of respondents said it was too early to call the summit a success for the US, and 56% said the same for North Korea. Meanwhile, 21% of respondents judged the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a success for the US, and 29% said it was a success for North Korea.

A majority said that it was unlikely the summit would lead to North Korea relinquishing its nuclear weapons, with 41% calling it somewhat or very likely and 53% saying it was unlikely. The opinions marked a change from a poll in April that found only 30% of respondents thought a meeting would likely lead to North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons compared to 67% who said it was unlikely.

The poll demonstrated major differences across party lines: 49% of Republicans called the summit a success for the US, while 16% of independents and only 5% of Democrats said the same.

Trump met with Kim last Tuesday in Singapore, and has since hailed their summit, tweeting Wednesday that North Korea was "no longer a nuclear threat."

