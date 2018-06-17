Poll: Majority say 'too early to tell' if North Korea summit a success

Washington (CNN) A poll released Sunday found a majority said it was "too early to tell" if the US-North Korea summit was a success for either side.

The poll demonstrated major differences across party lines: 49% of Republicans called the summit a success for the US, while 16% of independents and only 5% of Democrats said the same.

On Sunday, Trump attacked the media and critics of his approach to North Korea and defended his decision to hold back "war games" with South Korea.

"Holding back the 'war games' during the negotiations was my request because they are VERY EXPENSIVE and set a bad light during a good faith negotiation. Also, quite provocative. Can start up immediately if talks break down, which I hope will not happen!" Trump tweeted.

Holding back the "war games" during the negotiations was my request because they are VERY EXPENSIVE and set a bad light during a good faith negotiation. Also, quite provocative. Can start up immediately if talks break down, which I hope will not happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

The Post-ABC poll was taken June 13-15, and surveyed a total of 495 adults with a margin of error on its results of 5.5 percentage points.