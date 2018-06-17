WaPo: Former Trump operative Roger Stone met with Russian who wanted $2M for Clinton dirt

Washington (CNN) Conservative political provocateur Roger Stone in 2016 met with a Russian who offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton in exchange for $2 million, Stone told The Washington Post.

Michael Caputo, a former communications official for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told the Post he arranged the meeting with a man named Henry Greenberg.

Caputo and Stone did not disclose the meeting to congressional investigators, but it has become a focus in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign, according to the Post.

Stone and Caputo told the Post that they believe the meeting was part of a larger effort by law enforcement to set up the Trump campaign. Stone and Caputo cited records reviewed by the Post which suggest that Greenberg is a Russian national and has claimed to be an FBI informant.

Greenberg, who the Post said sometimes went by the name Henry Oknyansky, had difficulties with the American immigration system, and spent two years in the custody of immigration services before returning to Russia. In 2015 court filings related to his immigration status cited by Stone and Caputo, Greenberg claimed that he worked as an FBI informant for 17 years.

Read More