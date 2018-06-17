GOP leaders threaten Justice officials with action on subpoenaed documents this week

(CNN) House Republican leaders are vowing action this week, including possible contempt of Congress charges, if the Justice Department does not turn over subpoenaed documents on the Russia investigation. But it was not immediately clear precisely what documents lawmakers are still seeking.

They said Sunday that they delivered that message Friday night during a meeting that included House Speaker Paul Ryan, the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"Paul (Ryan) made it very clear; there's going to be action on the floor of the House this week if the FBI and DOJ do not comply with our subpoena request ..." House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, who attended the meeting, said on "Fox News Sunday."

"So Rod Rosenstein, Chris Wray, you were in the meeting, you understood him just as clearly as I did," Gowdy added. "We're going to get compliance or the House of Representatives is going to use its full arsenal of constitutional weapons to gain compliance."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who also attended the meeting, delivered a similar warning on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."