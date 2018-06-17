Trump attacks Schumer over North Korea remarks, defends summit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a tweet Sunday morning over the New York Democrat's criticisms of the North Korea summit.

"Thank you Chuck, but are you sure you got that right? No more nuclear testing or rockets flying all over the place, blew up launch sites," Trump wrote. "Hostages already back, hero remains coming home & much more!"

The President said in a follow-up tweet that the summit with North Korea is viewed favorably abroad, adding that the talks could save "millions and millions of lives."

"The denuclearization deal with North Korea is being praised and celebrated all over Asia," Trump wrote. "They are so happy! Over here, in our country, some people would rather see this historic deal fail than give Trump a win, even if it does save potentially millions & millions of lives!"

Trump also defended his decision to ensure a halt to war games in the region, which he characterized as "VERY EXPENSIVE" and needlessly provocative.

