How Scott Pruitt keeps his job

Washington (CNN) Here are the stories our D.C. insiders are talking about in this week's "Inside Politics" forecast, where you get a glimpse of tomorrow's headlines today.

1. Pruitt's chummy relationship with Trump

EPA chief Scott Pruitt is facing at least a dozen ethics investigations. Most recently, he's been accused of asking staffers to help his wife and daughter find jobs. Top Republicans on Capitol Hill are calling for his resignation, and even White House aides are exasperated by his behavior.

So why does Pruitt still have a job? Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey says he's cultivated a relationship with President Trump, in part by being unfailingly obedient.

"He has been a bit sycophantic to the President," Dawsey said. "He's been doing whatever the President wanted and remains one of his favorite Cabinet members. So I'm sure more revelations will be coming, with different Inspector General reports, OMB reports, administration reports. But Scott Pruitt hangs on."

Read More