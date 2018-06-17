Washington (CNN) Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke on Sunday railed against the Trump administration separating children from parents at the border, but said responsibility for what is happening is on everyone.

"This is inhumane," O'Rourke said on CNN's "State of the Union." "I'd like to say it's un-American, but it's happening right now in America. And it is on all of us, not just the Trump administration. This is on all of us."

In his CNN interview, O'Rourke pledged to introduce a measure in the coming days to end family separation and predicted support from the public.

"I'm confident that the American people this time are going to get it right," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke also noted that the policy meant children would spend Father's Day uncertain when they would next see their parents.

"At the moment that they finally thought they had reached safety, refuge, were going to petition for asylum, they were taken from their parents, and are now in Tornillo with no idea when or if they will see their mothers or their fathers on this Father's Day again," O'Rourke said.