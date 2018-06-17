The myth of the all-powerful Trump

Douglas Heye is a CNN political commentator and ex-deputy chief of staff to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The votes were not even fully counted in the South Carolina First Congressional District primary before the verdict was decided. Congressman Mark Sanford, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, had lost to uber Trump supporter Katie Arrington. His loss was about far more than his election -- it was a warning that any Republican critical of Trump will face a firing squad from Republican primary voters.

"Mark Sanford of South Carolina found out the hard way, in his surprise primary defeat," the New York Times reported , that "having a conservative voting record is less important than demonstrating total loyalty to Mr. Trump."

Certainly, the Republican National Committee feels that way, too, as evidenced by RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel's Wednesday tweet: "Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake."

The tweet garnered a lot of attention and fit perfectly with the instant analysis the media decreed. But, hang on a second.

What has been largely lost in the rush to judgment is a hard look at a basic fact: Sanford ran a terrible campaign and, once he realized he was in trouble, still failed to go all-in to save the seat, having more than $1.6 million cash on hand at the end of May.

