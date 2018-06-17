(CNN) The introduction of HPV vaccines has led to a sharp reduction in the number of young women with the cancer-causing infection in England, new data from Public Health England finds.

Between 2010 and 2016, infections with HPV 16 and 18 fell 86% among women ages 16 to 21 who were eligible for the vaccine during this time period. HPV 16 and 18 are two types of human papillomavirus responsible for most cervical cancer cases.

Overall, the HPV vaccination program, first introduced in 2008, led to a decline in five types of high-risk HPV, which cause almost 90% of cervical cancer cases, according to the study published Monday in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The incidence of less risky strains of HPV also decreased.

"The study shows the positive effects of HPV vaccinations," said David Mesher, principal STI prevention scientist at PHE, and lead author of the study. "There have been some very positive results from the program."