Story highlights Mexico beat Germany 1-0

Hirving Lazano scores only goal of game

(CNN) Germany came into Russia 2018 tipped as favorites by many, looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

However, their attempt to create history got off the worst possible start as they feel to a shock opening game defeat to Mexico.

Hirving Lozano was the hero as the striker's first half strike proved the difference between the two sides.

Mexico wasted a series of breakaway chances to increase their advantage in the second period.

And although the Germans subjected their opponents to a wave of late pressure, El Tri held on for a famous win and celebrated wildly on the final whistle.

Read More