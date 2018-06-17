Breaking News

Hirving Lozano the hero as Mexico stun holders Germany

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Sun June 17, 2018

Mexico&#39;s forward Hirving Lozano (C) celebrates after opening the scoring against Germany.
  • Mexico beat Germany 1-0
  • Hirving Lazano scores only goal of game

(CNN)Germany came into Russia 2018 tipped as favorites by many, looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

However, their attempt to create history got off the worst possible start as they feel to a shock opening game defeat to Mexico.
Hirving Lozano was the hero as the striker's first half strike proved the difference between the two sides.
    Mexico wasted a series of breakaway chances to increase their advantage in the second period.
    And although the Germans subjected their opponents to a wave of late pressure, El Tri held on for a famous win and celebrated wildly on the final whistle.
    Hirving Lozano of Mexico scores his team&#39;s first goal past Manuel Neuer at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
