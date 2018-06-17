(CNN) Germany came into Russia 2018 tipped as favorites by many, looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

However, their attempt to create history got off to the worst possible start as they fell to a shock opening game defeat to Mexico.

Hirving Lozano was the hero as the striker's first half goal proved the difference between the two sides.

Mexico wasted a series of breakaway chances to increase their advantage in the second period.

And although the Germans subjected their opponents to a wave of late pressure, El Tri held on for a famous win and celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

Hirving Lozano of Mexico scores his team's first goal past Manuel Neuer at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

A less than perfect build-up

Despite a plethora of depth and talent -- a second string German team won the Confederations Cup last year -- the reigning champions have endured a rocky build-up to Russia 2018.

On top of a poor run of form which has seen Die Mannschaft win just once in four games, that being a narrow 2-1 home win against Saudi Arabia, two members of the squad have come under the spotlight for meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The pair assured manager Joachim Low they were not trying to make a political point . But Gundogan was booed when he appeared as a substitute against Saudi Arabia.

While Ozil started against Mexico in Moscow, Gundogan was an unused substitute. But there were no audible signs of discontent from the sizable traveling Germany contingent.

Mexico, conversely, have been riding the crest of a wave coming into Russia 2018.

'El Tri' topped CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since 1998 and the feel good factor continued last week as they were awarded the right to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside the US and Canada.

Germany's fans wave their national flag they cheer prior to their team's World Cup Group F football match against Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Lively start

Those two contrasting moods seemed evident in opening exchanges, as Germany appeared somewhat sluggish and labored.

Mexico, meanwhile, were lively and full of energy and the front three of Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela combined early on to force Jerome Boateng into a last-ditch tackle.

The resulting corner caused panic in the Germany box, before a grateful Manuel Neuer pounced on the ball.

Germany appeared rattled but that early foray forward seemed to spark them into life, as exciting young striker Timo Werner immediately went up the other end and flashed a shot across Guillermo Ochoa's goal.

Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (front) saves a shot from Germany's forward Timo Werner (top).

But any ideas that Germany would waltz to three points in Moscow were quickly quashed.

Mexico are no World Cup novices, only Brazil and today's opponents have advanced from the group stages more often in the past nine tournaments.

It was soon evident the first half was following a certain pattern: Germany attacking, Mexico hitting their opponents on the counter-attack..

But Mexico were creating by far the better opportunities and coach Juan Carlos Osorio was soon awarded for his flawless tactical plan.

It was on another break that Hernandez came short and played a one-two with Carlos Vela, before playing the ball through to the marauding Lozano.

The PSV forward cut inside Ozil and beat Neuer at this near post to send the huge swathes of green shirts in the stadium wild.

Mexico's players celebrate after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico.

Osorio was certainly living up to his pre-tournament promise.

"We will play good football, attractive football, you will see a great match and feel good about your team," he told reporters before the match.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with Mexico wasting chance after chance on the break to put the game to bed, first through Hernandez's wasteful pass and then through Miguel Layun's two wayward strikes.

Osorio became more cautious, taking off Vela and Lozano for Raul Jimenez and Edson Alvarez, before introducing Mexico legend Rafa Marquez, who became only the third player to play at five World Cups and the first in history to captain a country in five.

His calming influence was crucial, marshaling the space in front of Mexico's back four as wave after wave of German attacks descended on the area.

Low brought on striker Mario Gomez in a final attempt to rescue a point but the Stuttgart forward missed a late header and 'El Tri' held on for their first ever win over Germany in a World Cup.