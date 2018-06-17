Story highlights Serbia defeats Costa Rica 1-0

(CNN) Aleksandar Kolarov scored one of the goals of the tournament as his stunning free-kick, one which Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of, earned Serbia three crucial points against Costa Rica.

With nothing separating the sides in a tense, even game, the Roma defender stepped up and curled his shot over the wall and inside the near post after 56 minutes, leaving Keylor Navas helpless.

With Serbia president Aleksandar Vucic reportedly promising to gift the squad a €10 million ($11.6M) prize if they bring the World Cup home, Kolarov's strike could prove to be priceless with difficult games against Brazil and sixth-ranked Switzerland still to come in Group E.

Yet Serbia, appearing in a first World Cup finals since South Africa 2010, will be wary of allowing complacency to creep in.

Eight years ago they were eliminated at the group stage, despite defeating eventual semifinalists Germany.

