Story highlights Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Coutinho opens the scoring before Zuber equalizes

(CNN) Brazil will have to wait a while longer to exorcize the demons of 2014 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Switzerland side.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the first half with a stunning, curling strike before Steven Zuber headed home a corner in the second half to earn the Swiss a point.

Playing a World Cup match for the first time since that humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany on home soil, and subsequent third place play-off defeat to Holland, a below-par Brazil toiled in Rostov-on-Don.

That traumatic semifinal defeat four years ago led to a period of soul searching in Brazilian football and the return of former coach Dunga.

Philippe Coutinho wheels away after curling home Brazil's opener.

However, the former World Cup-winning captain was sacked after a disastrous Copa America performance in 2016 that saw A Selecao knocked out at the group stage.

Read More