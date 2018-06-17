Valencia, Spain (CNN) A group of migrants stranded in the Mediterranean for more than a week after Italy refused to let their ship into port have begun disembarking in the Spanish city of Valencia.

A total of 630 of migrants had been rescued by the Aquarius, a rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, last weekend off the coast of Libya. At least 100 minors and 7 pregnant women are among the group.

The ship was held for two days between Malta and the Italian island of Sicily after Italy's new hard-line interior Minister Matteo Salvini refused to allow the ship to dock.

After Spain offered to take in the survivors, the ship started an 800-mile journey to Valencia along with two Italian ships, which were sent to ease the overcrowding.

The first group of migrants, which included 274 people, arrived to the Spanish port at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday local time(1:30 a.m. ET) on board the Italian Coast Guard ship "Dattilo."

Migrants disembark from the Italian navy boat the Dattilo in Valencia.

