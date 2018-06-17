Strong quakes hit Japan, Guatemala

(CNN) Strong earthquakes have struck Ring of Fire nations Japan and Guatemala within hours of each other.

The city of Osaka, on Japan's main Honshu Island, was shaken by a 5.3 magnitude quake around 8 a.m. Monday local time (7 p.m. Sunday ET) according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Debris from the earthquake in Osaka.

Meantime, a 5.6 magnitude quake struck near Guanagazapa in Guatemala's Escuintla province just after 8:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m ET) Sunday, according to the USGS

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage, according to CONRED, the government agency for disaster reduction.

Read More