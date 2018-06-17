Breaking News

Strong quakes hit Japan, Guatemala

By Susannah Cullinane

Updated 11:53 PM ET, Sun June 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ring of fire chad myers weather orig_00003221
ring of fire chad myers weather orig_00003221

    JUST WATCHED

    What is the 'Ring of Fire'?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Strong earthquakes have struck Ring of Fire nations Japan and Guatemala within hours of each other.

The city of Osaka, on Japan's main Honshu Island, was shaken by a 5.3 magnitude quake around 8 a.m. Monday local time (7 p.m. Sunday ET) according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The Japan Meteorology Agency put the magnitude at 5.9 and JMA Seismic Intensity at 5.3.
Debris from the earthquake in Osaka.
Debris from the earthquake in Osaka.
Meantime, a 5.6 magnitude quake struck near Guanagazapa in Guatemala's Escuintla province just after 8:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m ET) Sunday, according to the USGS.
    There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage, according to CONRED, the government agency for disaster reduction.
    Read More
    Both Japan and Guatemala are situated on the Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity on both sides of the Pacific Ocean..
    The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.