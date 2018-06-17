Second suicide bombing in 2 days mars ceasefire in Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A suicide bomber attacked near a governor's compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, killing at least 18 people and wounding at least 49, Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khoghyani told CNN.

It came just a day after another suicide bombing in Afghanistan killed 25 people -- including civilians and Taliban members

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's attack.

The Afghan Taliban had announced that its three-day ceasefire will indeed end at midnight local time Sunday, dispelling reports that it might be extended.

Read More