Breaking News

Second suicide bombing in 2 days mars ceasefire in Afghanistan

By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

Updated 8:44 AM ET, Sun June 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Taliban: How it began, and what it wants
The Taliban: How it began, and what it wants

    JUST WATCHED

    The Taliban: How it began, and what it wants

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Taliban: How it began, and what it wants 01:21

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)A suicide bomber attacked near a governor's compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, killing at least 18 people and wounding at least 49, Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khoghyani told CNN.

The bombing took place while the governor of Nangarhar, Hayatullah Hayat, was meeting Taliban members visiting the governor as part of its three-day Eid ceasefire, which is ending at midnight.
It came just a day after another suicide bombing in Afghanistan killed 25 people -- including civilians and Taliban members.
Eid celebrations and ceasefire in Afghanistan marred by violence
Eid celebrations and ceasefire in Afghanistan marred by violence
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's attack.
    The Afghan Taliban had announced that its three-day ceasefire will indeed end at midnight local time Sunday, dispelling reports that it might be extended.
    Read More
    The group called last week for its fighters to observe a three-day truce -- except against foreign forces -- to coincide with a 10-day ceasefire declared by the Afghan government for Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.