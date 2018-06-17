Ivan Duque projected to win Colombia's presidency

(CNN) Ivan Duque is projected to win Colombia's presidency, according to Colombia's National Registry of Civil Status. More than 99% of votes have been counted.

Duque, a social conservative and member of the Democratic Center party, received almost 54% of the votes Sunday, while his opponent, former mayor of Bogota Gustavo Petro, got about 41% of the votes.

Current Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Twitter on Sunday that he called Duque to congratulate him and "give him best wishes."

"I offered him total collaboration of the government to make an ordered and peaceful transition," the tweet read.

Duque, 41, served as a senator for four years and as an adviser to the Finance Ministry and the Inter-American Development Bank. He also is a professor and writer who co-authored the book "The Orange Economy."

