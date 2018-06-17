Colombians vote in second round of presidential election

(CNN) Colombians on Sunday cast their ballots in the second round of the presidential election, choosing between conservative candidate Ivan Duque and leftist Gustavo Petro.

Polls opened at 9 a.m. ET and will close at 5 p.m. ET. Results should be known within a few hours of closing.

Voters cast ballots May 27 in Colombia's presidential election , but no candidate won 50% of the vote. At the time, initial results showed Duque led with 39% of votes. In second place was Petro with 25%, closely trailed by centrist Sergio Fajardo.

The election is seen by some observers as a referendum on the country's peace deal with FARC rebels.

Six candidates were vying to fill the seat left by departing President Juan Manuel Santos, who was awarded the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the long-running civil war between his government and guerillas from FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

