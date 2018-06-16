Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) A father who gave birth. A life-saving, yet deadly medicine. And Disney's lost park. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

All coastal countries could be seriously threatened by flooding if nothing is done to stop the massive melt of sea ice in Antarctica, according to nine award-winning scientists. They are proposing two scenarios for what could happen by 2070: one promising, one bleak.

They know what it's like to drift to that dark place. Though they hide it well, they've thought about ending it all. Now they're sharing their stories in hopes that they can save others.

People have been paying big money to see gussied-up versions of a small Missouri town. The Main Streets at the entrances to most Disney theme parks are idealized versions of Marceline, where Walt Disney grew up. When he died in 1966, his final unfinished project was an attraction that would recapture and perpetuate his youth there.

For half a decade, a wealthy venture capitalist has been trying to carve up California into a cluster of smaller states. His plan, writes Jeff Yang, would take one pluralist, multicultural economic powerhouse and slice it into a wealthy white and Asian homeland, alongside two poor, brown ones.