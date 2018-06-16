She fled Honduras to save her son. In the US, she fears they'll be apart

(CNN) Dalia Suyapa held her son close by her side as Border Patrol agents watched their every move before taking them to a processing center.

The 24-year-old mother says she fled Honduras to escape gang violence, and was ready to face an uncertain fate in the United States. But she didn't know being separated from her son, Cesar, was a possibility.

"I didn't know that they could separate me from my son. I didn't know," she said.

"Yes, (I am) very scared. He is my son and I love him. I've carried him throughout the journey and it was hard," she added. It's unclear whether the mother and son were separated after Border Patrol agents took them to a processing center.

