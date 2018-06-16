Parkland students kick off 'Road to Change' tour in Chicago

Chicago (CNN) Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre kicked off a nationwide advocacy tour Friday in Chicago.

Some of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, shooting attended an annual anti-violence march and rally in the southside of Chicago, led by students from St. Sabina Academy. The event coincides with the last day Chicago public schools are in session.

"Something is happening across this country," Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Catholic Church told attendees at the rally. "Young people are rising up, from the north to the south, to the east, to the west. They are taking action."

A woman visits a mural at the "End of School Year Peace March and Rally" Friday at St. Sabina Church in Chicago.

The Parkland students announced their "March For Our Lives: Road to Change" bus tour after their school's graduation this month. The tour will include 75 stops across the country, and will focus on registering young people to vote and push for gun reform nationwide.

Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, died in the Parkland shooting, painted a mural in honor of his son and to raise awareness on gun violence.

Read More