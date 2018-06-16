London (CNN) A fire has devastated the Glasgow School of Art in Scotland for the second time in four years.

More than 120 firefighters were battling the blaze Saturday morning, which has swept through the art school's Mackintosh Building and is spreading to adjoining buildings, including a nightclub.

The alarm was raised at about 11:20 p.m. local time on Friday, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Officer Iain Bushell said it was "an extremely challenging and complex incident" that would take time to bring under control. No casualties have been reported.

"The fire has taken hold several properties including the 02 ABC nightclub causing extensive damage," Bushell said.

