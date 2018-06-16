Breaking News

Phil Mickelson sparks controversy by hitting still moving ball in US Open

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 5:43 PM ET, Sat June 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Day three: &lt;/strong&gt;Birthday boy Phil Mickelson (48) sparked controversy as he ran after a still moving putt and hit it back towards the hole. Mickelson later said he was fed up with going back and forth and &quot;you take your two-shot penalty and move on.&quot; He denied he was being disrespectful.
Photos: US Open 2018
Day three: Birthday boy Phil Mickelson (48) sparked controversy as he ran after a still moving putt and hit it back towards the hole. Mickelson later said he was fed up with going back and forth and "you take your two-shot penalty and move on." He denied he was being disrespectful.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Mickelson&#39;s playing partner Andrew Johnston said he had never seen a situation like that before. &quot;His body acted quicker than his brain,&quot; he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Photos: US Open 2018
Mickelson's playing partner Andrew Johnston said he had never seen a situation like that before. "His body acted quicker than his brain," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
American Daniel Berger shot a four-under 66 in favorable conditions Saturday morning and jumped up the leaderboard when the later starters struggled in stronger winds.
Photos: US Open 2018
American Daniel Berger shot a four-under 66 in favorable conditions Saturday morning and jumped up the leaderboard when the later starters struggled in stronger winds.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Day two:&lt;/strong&gt; Then and now. World No.1 Dustin Johnson led by four at halfway as former top-ranked Tiger Woods missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills.
Photos: US Open 2018
Day two: Then and now. World No.1 Dustin Johnson led by four at halfway as former top-ranked Tiger Woods missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Johnson was imperious, carding a 67 to surge to four under -- the only player under par after two torrid days on Long Island.
Photos: US Open 2018
Johnson was imperious, carding a 67 to surge to four under -- the only player under par after two torrid days on Long Island.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Woods, the champion 10 years ago, was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time winner slipped further back in his first US Open since 2015.
Photos: US Open 2018
Woods, the champion 10 years ago, was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time winner slipped further back in his first US Open since 2015.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Rory McIlroy improved on his opening 80 with a round of 70 but still missed the cut by two Friday.
Photos: US Open 2018
Rory McIlroy improved on his opening 80 with a round of 70 but still missed the cut by two Friday.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Jordan Spieth made a late scramble to make the cut with four straight birdies but he missed a short putt on the last to ensure an early checkout from Long Island.
Photos: US Open 2018
Jordan Spieth made a late scramble to make the cut with four straight birdies but he missed a short putt on the last to ensure an early checkout from Long Island.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Phil Mickelson made the weekend and will play in front of his adoring New York crowds on his 48th birthday Saturday as he chases the one major he needs to complete the set.
Photos: US Open 2018
Phil Mickelson made the weekend and will play in front of his adoring New York crowds on his 48th birthday Saturday as he chases the one major he needs to complete the set.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
England&#39;s Ian Poulter inched to within one shot of Johnson but made a triple-bogey on the 17th and added a bogey on 18 to undo all his good work.
Photos: US Open 2018
England's Ian Poulter inched to within one shot of Johnson but made a triple-bogey on the 17th and added a bogey on 18 to undo all his good work.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
England&#39;s Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday&#39;s best score by three strokes.
Photos: US Open 2018
England's Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday's best score by three strokes.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Day one:&lt;/strong&gt; A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf&#39;s top stars on day one of the US Open.
Photos: US Open 2018
Day one: A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf's top stars on day one of the US Open.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
Photos: US Open 2018
World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it &quot;extremely difficult.&quot;
Photos: US Open 2018
Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it "extremely difficult."
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
Photos: US Open 2018
Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
Photos: US Open 2018
Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
Photos: US Open 2018
The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn&#39;t hit the right notes.
Photos: US Open 2018
Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn't hit the right notes.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
Photos: US Open 2018
McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
Photos: US Open 2018
Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
Phil Mickelson US Open penalty putt moving ballPhil Mickelson Andrew Johnston US Open Daniel Berger US OpenDustin Johnson Tiger Woods US Open Shinnecock Hills day twoDustin Johnson US Open Shinnecock Hills day twoTiger Woods US Open Shinnecock Hills day twoRory McIlroy US OPen day twoJordan spieth US Open day twoPhil Mickelson US Open day two Ian Poulter US OPenTommy Fleetwood US Open day twoUS Open Shinnecock Hills general viewDustin Johnson US Open day oneIan Poulter US Open day oneTiger Woods tee shot US Open Shinnecock Hills day oneTiger Woods US Open day one chip firstTiger Woods US Open Shinnecock Hills teaseJordan Spieth Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson US Open day oneRory McIlroy US Open day one Jordan Spieth Phil Mickelson US Open day one

Story highlights

  • Phil Mickelson hits still moving putt
  • Handed two-shot penalty

(CNN)It's his 48th birthday and he should know better, but Phil Mickelson ran after a still moving putt and hit the ball back towards the hole during his third round of the US Open Saturday.

It's a no-no for kids on a crazy golf course, let alone a five-time major champion and former world No. 2 at the US Open.
The rules of golf state: "A player must not make a stroke at his ball while it is moving."
    Mickelson had a 10-foot putt for bogey on the 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills but the ball slid past and he watched it gather pace down a slope. He then jogged after it and tapped it back up towards the hole.
    Mickelson then marked his stationary ball before taking two more putts for an eight, which was later corrected to a 10 after he was assessed a two-stroke penalty.
    Read More
    It dropped the veteran left-hander to 16 over for the tournament, 20 shots adrift of leader Dustin Johnson.
    US Open organizer the United States Golf Association said in a tweet: "During play of the 13th hole Phil Mickelson made a stroke on the putting green at the time his ball was moving. As a result, he incurred a two stroke penalty for a breach of Rule 14-5. His score for the hole was 10."
    Another golf rule (1-2) relating to hitting a moving ball states a player "must not take an action with the intent to influence the movement of a ball in play."
    Serious breaches of this rule could result in disqualification.
    READ: Fan favorite Phil "the thrill" still gunning for grand slam glory
    READ: Feisty fans and fiery course spice up legend of Shinnecock Hills

    'Take advantage of the rules'

    Afterwards, the colorful and at times controversial Californian told Fox: "I was just going back and forth and I'd gladly take the two shots over continuing that display.
    "No question it was going to go down into the same spot behind the bunker. You take the two shots and you move on."
    Asked whether he thought his actions were disrespectful, Mickelson added: "It was meant to take advantage of the rules as best as you can. I don't mean it in any disrespect and if that's the way people take it, I apologize."
    In a later huddle with reporters he added critics should "toughen up."
    Phil Mickelson (right) played with England&#39;s Andrew Johnston Saturday.
    Phil Mickelson (right) played with England's Andrew Johnston Saturday.
    Mickelson began the day six over par and was greeted by an adoring New York crowd singing happy birthday and cheering him around the course.
    But four bogeys in a row from the eighth had virtually put paid to any kind of comeback over the weekend before the bizarre scene on 13.
    Mickelson finished with an 11-over 81 to end 17 over for the tournament as playing partner Andrew Johnston dropped five shots in his last five holes to end with an 82 for 18 over.
    Johnston told BBC Radio 5 Live: "His body acted quicker than his brain. I think you see it in different sports people do these wacky things. He wasn't doing it in a bad way or to try and get disqualified.
    "It's brutal out there and he was upset the way he played the previous holes. It just got to him. I've never seen that in tournament, only when playing with my mates."
    READ: Dustin Johnson leads as Woods, Spieth, McIlroy miss the cut

    'Lost the course'

    South African Retief Goosen won an electric and controversial US Open the last time it was held at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island in 2004.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    South African Retief Goosen won an electric and controversial US Open the last time it was held at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Goosen and Irish caddie Colin Byrne faced a barrage of abuse from a raucous New York crowd as they battled home hero Phil Mickelson on a fast and fiery final day. &quot;They were shouting insults to his face on the Sunday. It was quite hostile,&quot; Byrne told CNN.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Goosen and Irish caddie Colin Byrne faced a barrage of abuse from a raucous New York crowd as they battled home hero Phil Mickelson on a fast and fiery final day. "They were shouting insults to his face on the Sunday. It was quite hostile," Byrne told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Left-hander Mickelson was the reigning Masters champion and was bidding to win the US Open for a first time after two runner-up spots.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Left-hander Mickelson was the reigning Masters champion and was bidding to win the US Open for a first time after two runner-up spots.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Shinnecock Hills is an uber-exclusive golf club in the blueblood heart of the Hamptons at the eastern end of New York&#39;s Long Island.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Shinnecock Hills is an uber-exclusive golf club in the blueblood heart of the Hamptons at the eastern end of New York's Long Island.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Conditions were hot and windy, making seemingly good shots end up in difficult spots or bound through greens into trouble. &quot;It was carnage, scores were outrageous,&quot; says Byrne.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Conditions were hot and windy, making seemingly good shots end up in difficult spots or bound through greens into trouble. "It was carnage, scores were outrageous," says Byrne.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Goosen held a two-shot overnight lead but had to contend with a difficult course, a fired-up Mickelson and a jingoistic crowd on the last day. &quot;The more they abused him the better he got. That was the worst thing they could have done,&quot; says Byrne.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Goosen held a two-shot overnight lead but had to contend with a difficult course, a fired-up Mickelson and a jingoistic crowd on the last day. "The more they abused him the better he got. That was the worst thing they could have done," says Byrne.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    &quot;Guys were running up as he was coming off the green, shouting at him to three putt, or saying &#39;all yours to lose,&#39; just nasty stuff and everything in his face,&quot; added Byrne.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    "Guys were running up as he was coming off the green, shouting at him to three putt, or saying 'all yours to lose,' just nasty stuff and everything in his face," added Byrne.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Goosen&#39;s countryman and playing partner in the final group, Ernie Els, shot himself out of contention with a closing 80 but intervened at times to keep troublemakers at bay.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Goosen's countryman and playing partner in the final group, Ernie Els, shot himself out of contention with a closing 80 but intervened at times to keep troublemakers at bay.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    At the same time, US Open organizer the USGA had underestimated conditions and had to react when some holes, notably the seventh green, became so slick it was impossible for balls to stay on it.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    At the same time, US Open organizer the USGA had underestimated conditions and had to react when some holes, notably the seventh green, became so slick it was impossible for balls to stay on it.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Play was held up while greens staff watered the course.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Play was held up while greens staff watered the course.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Then world No.1 Tiger Woods, a seven-time major champion, finished tied 17th as he endured a second straight year without adding to his major tally.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Then world No.1 Tiger Woods, a seven-time major champion, finished tied 17th as he endured a second straight year without adding to his major tally.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Goosen overcame a host of obstacles at Shinnecock Hills to win his second US Open three years after his first.
    Photos: Goosen wins tumultuous 2004 US Open
    Goosen overcame a host of obstacles at Shinnecock Hills to win his second US Open three years after his first.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    US Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 REtief Goosen trophyRetief Goosen Colin Byrne US Open Shinnecock HillsUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 Phil MickelsonUS Open Shinnecock Hills general viewUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 scoreboardUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 Retief Goosen drives off firstUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 Retief Goosen roughUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 Ernie ElsUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 waterUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 Phil Mickelson sitsUS Open Shinnecock Hills 2004 Tiger WoodsRetief Goosen 2004 US Open Shinnecock Hills trophy
    Shortly after Mickelson finished, two-time major champion Zach Johnson launched a scathing attack on the course set-up.
    The American shot a two-over 72 to end eight over, but told Sky Sports the USGA had "lost the golf course," meaning the course had become out of control and a lottery because of the rising wind and slippery green conditions compared with the morning when Daniel Berger and Tony Finau both shot 66.
    "When you have a championship that comes down to sheer luck, that's not right," he said.
    The Shinnecock Hills course has a reputation for being a brutal test of golf in US Open conditions with slick greens and pins set in tough positions, allied to a baking sun and stiff breeze.
    When the tournament was last held at the Long Island venue in 2004 - when Mickelson finished second to Retief Goosen -- officials had to water greens in between groups to stop them becoming too glassy.
    "They lost it 14 years ago and they've lost it again," Johnson added.
    However, Masters champion Patrick Reed saw no issues.
    "I feel like they've kept it on the correct side. You have to go out and play good golf," he told Sky Sports.
    Mickelson has finished runner-up a record six times in the US Open, the last major he needs to complete the set of all four of golf's big titles.
    Only five players in history have won the career grand slam -- Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
    Visit CNN.com/golf for more news, features and videos
    "It would mean an awful lot, I want to be the sixth," Mickelson said before the tournament began.
    Mickelson caused significant controversy at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles when he criticized the captaincy of Tom Watson in the US team's losing press conference.