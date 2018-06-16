Phil Mickelson sparks controversy by hitting still moving ball in US Open

Story highlights Phil Mickelson hits still moving putt

(CNN) It's his 48th birthday and he should know better, but Phil Mickelson ran after a still moving putt and hit the ball back towards the hole during his third round of the US Open Saturday.

It's a no-no for kids on a crazy golf course, let alone a five-time major champion and former world No. 2 at the US Open.

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

The rules of golf state: "A player must not make a stroke at his ball while it is moving."

Mickelson had a 10-foot putt for bogey on the 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills but the ball slid past and he watched it gather pace down a slope. He then jogged after it and tapped it back up towards the hole.

Mickelson then marked his stationary ball before taking two more putts for an eight, which was later corrected to a 10 after he was assessed a two-stroke penalty.

