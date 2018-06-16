(CNN) President Donald Trump will head to Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening to discuss immigration with the House Republican conference, three sources tell CNN.

The news, which was first reported by Politico, comes after a tumultuous Friday where lawmakers were thrown into a spell of confusion after Trump initially said in a Fox News interview that he wouldn't support a compromise immigration bill that had taken weeks to negotiate.

After an entire day of back and forth, the White House finally released an official statement Friday evening saying Trump would support the legislation if it passed the House and Senate and made it to his desk to be signed.

But Trump's visit to the GOP conference signals that there is still work to do before the immigration bill, which includes a legal status for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and money for Trump's border wall, could pass the chamber. Conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus have expressed concerns with the bill, as have moderate members who helped negotiate the plan but want to do more to ensure that children are not separated from their parents at the border.

Read More