Giuliani calls for an end to the 'possibility of a ridiculous impeachment' of Trump

(CNN) Rudy Giuliani told voters at a campaign rally in New York on Saturday that they have to put an end to the "possibility of a ridiculous impeachment" of President Donald Trump.

The former mayor of New York, who is part of the President's legal team in the Russia investigation, was on Staten Island campaigning for Republican Rep. Dan Donovan.

"Let's not lock 'em up, let's elect Dan," Giuliani said after attendees at the Hilton Garden Inn broke into chants calling for jailing FBI officials criticized in the recent Justice Department inspector general report on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe. "Let's keep this seat Republican. Let's stop the possibility of a ridiculous impeachment."

Giuliani has argued that Trump cannot be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation, but could face impeachment if he has done something wrong.

In New York Saturday, after starting off with a few remarks about Donovan, Giuliani turned his focus to the man he's been representing for the past two months.

