Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani attempted to clarify his comments about Joe Biden in which he called the former Democratic vice president "a mentally deficient idiot."

"I didn't mean that. I meant he's dumb," Giuliani told CNN's Chris Cuomo during an interview Friday on "Cuomo Prime Time."

Asked about a potential Biden-Trump match-up in 2020, Giuliani told HuffPost in an interview posted Friday that "Joe Biden is a moron. I'm calling Joe Biden a mentally deficient idiot."

Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC's "The View" and Republican Sen. John McCain's daughter, came to the former Vice President's defense on Friday.

"I am disgusted by Giuliani's abhorrent and idiotic comments about Joe Biden," Meghan McCain tweeted. "Joe Biden is one of the great political leaders of all time, one of the truly decent men left in politics - and someone my family has looked to for strength during the most difficult time in our lives."

