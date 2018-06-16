(CNN) Texas Rep. Will Hurd said Saturday that the Trump administration has not provided an adequate explanation to him about how it is keeping track of undocumented immigrant parents and children being separated at the southern border and how to reunite them.

"That's nuts," said the Republican lawmaker, who visited the administration's temporary shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, which is in his border district, on Friday night.

The shelter primarily houses teenage boys who came to the US alone, and he said they are being treated well. But the very need to put them in a temporary shelter was a problem, he added.

"It's an indication that the policy is flawed," Hurd added. "We're the United States of America. We shouldn't be using kids as a deterrent for border security."

Reunification procedures put the onus on the parents to use Department of Health and Human Services hotlines to track down their kids, according to information provided by the departments of Homeland Security, Justice, and Health and Human Services that CNN has reviewed.

Read More