They're under 50%, but Democrats should feel good about their Senate chances in Pennsylvania

The poll of the week: A new Franklin and Marshall poll that puts Democratic Sen. Bob Casey ahead of his Republican opponent Lou Barletta 44% to 27%. It's the latest poll that has Casey with a double-digit lead over Barletta.

What's the big idea: The new Franklin and Marshall poll is bad news for Republicans with hopes of picking up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, where President Donald Trump won by less than a percentage point.

The race pits Barletta, who was an early backer of Trump's and is someone who sees eye-to-eye with the President on the issue of immigration, against Casey, a staunch critic of the President.

Barletta's campaign put some interesting spin on the poll numbers last week, arguing that it reflects poorly on Casey that he couldn't crack 50% in the poll and that a majority of voters are either for Barletta or are undecided.

