Here's what's on Barack Obama's reading list

Washington (CNN) Barack Obama shared his current reading list in a Facebook post on Saturday, offering insight into what the former president is thinking about now that he is no longer in the White House.

The list, which Obama describes as "admittedly a slightly heavier" one than he will be reading over the summer, includes a book titled "Why Liberalism Failed," another by Mitch Landrieu, the former Democratic mayor of New Orleans, about confronting racism, and a report titled "Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life."

In what sounds like a warning, Obama wrote that the report from Rand Corp. is "a look at how a selective sorting of facts and evidence isn't just dishonest, but self-defeating to a society that has always worked best when reasoned debate and practical problem-solving thrive."

On "Why Liberalism Failed" by Patrick Deneen, Obama wrote, "I don't agree with most of the author's conclusions, but the book offers cogent insights into the loss of meaning and community that many in the West feel, issues that liberal democracies ignore at their own peril."

