New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made news and won praise from liberal activists during a progressive organizing conference this week when she backed a financial transaction tax — aligning her with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

It was the first time she's endorsed the tax, and her answer surprised the organizers. Asked by Ricky Silver of Empire State Indivisible if she backs the tax, she responded, "I do."

The so-called "Robin Hood tax" is a ).03 cent tax on every transaction on Wall Street. For Gillibrand -- who at one point was seen as a champion of Wall Street -- it positions her with progressive activists on a far-from-mainstream idea, and it comes as 2020 prospects are staking out issues where they can be seen as thought leaders.

She later said income inequality was the "greatest risk that we have to our democracy right now."

