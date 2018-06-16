Thousands evacuate as battle intensifies near Yemen airport

(CNN) Thousands of civilians have been evacuating districts surrounding Hodeidah's airport Saturday as a Saudi-led coalition closes in on the Houthi-held city in Yemen, according to two sources.

CNN is unable to verify independently the exact number of people fleeing Hodeidah, but hundreds of vehicles were seen lining up early Saturday as they headed to the northern part of the city, said local activist Nofel Al Najjar and a local council official who does not want to be named for security reasons.

The densely populated Red Sea port in western Yemen is facing an all-out battle as the Saudi-led coalition works to retake the city from the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's bloody civil war.

Control of Hodeidah's airport in the latest chapter in the bloody conflict.

Clashes have been happening at the airport's gates as hundreds of coalition forces surround the area, three Houthi security officials said.