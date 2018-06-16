Planning a Father's Day brunch? Check this list of recalled foods first

(CNN) From breakfast cereal to vegetables, US health officials are warning people to avoid some foods after this month's outbreak of unrelated intestinal infections, including salmonella.

Here are the foods to stay away from:

Kellogg's cereal

"The FDA is advising consumers to not eat any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal ... regardless of size or 'best if used by' dates," it said Friday.

Twenty-four people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. New York has the highest number of cases -- seven -- while California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have each reported five cases. Other states involved have reported between one and four case of illnesses.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea and abdominal pain that begins 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria.

Vegetable trays

Some vegetables are not safe, either.

The Food and Drug Administration say it's is investigating at least 78 cases of cyclospora illnesses linked to recalled Del Monte vegetable trays. The trays contained broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip, and were sold in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In addition, Del Monte is recalling small veggie trays that include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip distributed to Illinois and Indiana, the FDA said in a statement.

The veggie trays affected include celery.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that contaminates food or water, and when ingested, causes an intestinal illness. Symptoms include diarrhea, with sometimes explosive bowel movements, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

Cut melons

Put down the fork and step away from cut melons or fruit salad mixes that contain the fruit.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people in 23 states that the fruit may be contaminated with salmonella.

The outbreak has affected 60 people mostly in five Midwestern states -- with about half of them hospitalized.

Cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe as well as fruit salads containing these melons have been recalled in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The fruits were sold in stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco and Whole Foods/Amazon.