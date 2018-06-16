History made as VAR used for first time in World Cup match

Story highlights France 2-1 Australia

VAR used for first time in World Cup

Referee overturns controversial decision

(CNN) There was a moment of history at Russia 2018 on Saturday as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used for the first time to reverse a decision in a World Cup match.

With France's Group C match against Australia deadlocked, Paul Pogba threaded a pinpoint pass to Antoine Griezmann, who went down in the box following Joshua Risdon's challenge.

Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha initially waved away Griezmann's protests and play went on ... until VAR took center stage.

After reviewing the footage pitchside for little more than 30 seconds, Cunha overturned his original decision and awarded France a penalty, much to the fury of the Australian players.

The VAR decision appears on the big screen inside the Kazan Arena.

Up stepped Griezmann to confidently tuck the controversial penalty into the corner.

Read More