Taxi hits pedestrians in Moscow amid World Cup festivities

Moscow (CNN) A taxi plowed into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in central Moscow, injuring seven people, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Video published by state-run Sputnik news agency showed a taxi in slow traffic accelerating suddenly and veering sharply onto the curb, hitting pedestrians. The video showed the driver jumping out of the car and running across the street before being apprehended.

The Tass report, which cited emergency services, said the vehicle crashed into a traffic sign, then drove into the crowd on Ilyinka Street.

The incident occurred near Gostiny Dvor, a business and exhibition center near Red Square, where visitors have gathered amid World Cup festivities.

A taxi driver was detained after hitting pedestrians in central Moscow on Saturday.

An eyewitness who would only give his first name, "Emin," told CNN he helped capture the driver, who "did not look drunk to me."

